Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill has a difficult matchup in Week 12 (Friday at 3:00 PM ET), up against the New York Jets. The Jets are conceding the fifth-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 178.7 per game.

This year Hill has 79 grabs (on 108 targets) for a team-best 1,222 yards and nine scores, averaging 122.2 yards per game.

Hill vs. the Jets

Hill vs the Jets (since 2021): 2 GP / 35 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 35 REC YPG / REC TD New York has given up 100 or more receiving yards to four opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

12 players have caught a TD pass against the Jets this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against New York on the season.

The pass defense of the Jets is giving up 178.7 yards per outing this year, which ranks fifth in the league.

So far this season, the Jets have conceded 12 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.2 per game. That ranks eighth among NFL teams.

Tyreek Hill Receiving Props vs. the Jets

Receiving Yards: 74.5 (-115)

Hill Receiving Insights

Hill, in six of 10 games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Hill has been targeted on 108 of his team's 350 passing attempts this season (30.9% target share).

He has been targeted 108 times, averaging 11.3 yards per target (sixth in NFL).

Hill has had a touchdown catch in eight of 10 games this year, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

He has 23.1% of his team's 39 offensive touchdowns this season (nine).

Hill has been targeted 15 times in the red zone (31.2% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts).

Hill's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Raiders 11/19/2023 Week 11 11 TAR / 10 REC / 146 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 11/5/2023 Week 9 10 TAR / 8 REC / 62 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/29/2023 Week 8 13 TAR / 8 REC / 112 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 10/22/2023 Week 7 15 TAR / 11 REC / 88 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 10/15/2023 Week 6 10 TAR / 6 REC / 163 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

