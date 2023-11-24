When Tyreek Hill suits up for the Miami Dolphins in their Week 12 matchup versus the New York Jets (on Friday at 3:00 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Before making any bets, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Hill will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Tyreek Hill score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: -111 (Bet $11.10 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Hill's 1,222 yards receiving (122.2 per game) are a team high. He has 79 catches (108 targets) plus nine TDs.

In eight of 10 games this year, Hill has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

Tyreek Hill Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 15 11 215 2 Week 2 @Patriots 9 5 40 1 Week 3 Broncos 11 9 157 1 Week 4 @Bills 5 3 58 0 Week 5 Giants 9 8 181 1 Week 6 Panthers 10 6 163 1 Week 7 @Eagles 15 11 88 1 Week 8 Patriots 13 8 112 1 Week 9 @Chiefs 10 8 62 0 Week 11 Raiders 11 10 146 1

Rep Tyreek Hill with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.