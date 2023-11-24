The Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill will be up against the New York Jets' defense and Jordan Whitehead in Week 12 action at MetLife Stadium. Check out this article for more stats and analysis on the Dolphins pass catchers' matchup versus the Jets pass defense.

Dolphins vs. Jets Game Info

Game Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Venue: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Tyreek Hill Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Jets 175.9 17.6 1 13 13.07

Tyreek Hill vs. Jordan Whitehead Insights

Tyreek Hill & the Dolphins' Offense

Tyreek Hill has hauled in 79 catches for 1,222 yards (122.2 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone nine times as a receiver.

In terms of the passing game, Miami is averaging the second-most yards in the NFL, at 291.0 (2,910 total passing yards).

The Dolphins are averaging the most points in the league, 30.5 per game.

Miami ranks 12th in the NFL in pass rate, airing it out 35.0 times per contest.

In the red zone, the Dolphins pass the ball more often than most of the league, throwing 48 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (50.0% red-zone pass rate), which ranks seventh in the NFL.

Jordan Whitehead & the Jets' Defense

Jordan Whitehead has picked off a team-leading four passes. He also has 61 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and nine passes defended to his name.

When it comes to defending the pass, New York is fourth in the NFL in passing yards allowed with 1,787 (178.7 per game) and fourth in yards allowed per pass attempt (5.6).

So far this year, the Jets have given up 204 points, ranking 11th in the league with 20.4 points allowed per contest. In terms of total yards, they are 10th in the NFL with 3,163 total yards allowed (316.3 per contest).

Four players have collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game against New York this season.

The Jets have given up a touchdown pass to 12 players this season.

Tyreek Hill vs. Jordan Whitehead Advanced Stats

Tyreek Hill Jordan Whitehead Rec. Targets 108 23 Def. Targets Receptions 79 9 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 15.5 11 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1222 61 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 122.2 6.1 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 466 3.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 15 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 9 4 Interceptions

