Friday's contest at Roberto Clemente Coliseum has the UCF Knights (4-0) taking on the St. John's Red Storm (2-3) at 3:00 PM ET (on November 24). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 72-55 win, heavily favoring UCF.

The Knights are coming off of a 63-54 victory against Jackson State in their last game on Thursday.

UCF vs. St. John's (NY) Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

UCF vs. St. John's (NY) Score Prediction

Prediction: UCF 72, St. John's (NY) 55

Other Big 12 Predictions

UCF Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Knights had a -46 scoring differential last season, falling short by 1.6 points per game. They put up 60.6 points per game to rank 265th in college basketball and gave up 62.2 per contest to rank 115th in college basketball.

UCF averaged 5.3 fewer points in Big 12 games (55.3) than overall (60.6).

At home, the Knights scored 65.3 points per game last season. On the road, they scored 54.3.

In 2022-23, UCF gave up 12.1 fewer points per game at home (58.1) than away (70.2).

