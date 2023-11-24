Friday's game features the UConn Huskies (3-1) and the UCLA Bruins (4-0) matching up at John Gray Gymnasium in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 75-73 victory for UConn according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on November 24.

In their last time out, the Bruins won on Friday 77-74 over Princeton.

In their last outing on Friday, the Bruins claimed a 77-74 victory over Princeton. The Huskies' most recent game on Sunday ended in a 62-44 win against Minnesota. Lauren Betts scored a team-high 22 points for the Bruins in the win. In the Huskies' win, Aaliyah Edwards led the team with 16 points (adding nine rebounds and two assists).

UCLA vs. UConn Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands

UCLA vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 75, UCLA 73

Top 25 Predictions

UCLA Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bruins had a +298 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by eight points per game. They put up 69.7 points per game, 87th in college basketball, and allowed 61.7 per outing to rank 103rd in college basketball.

UCLA's offense was less effective in Pac-12 action last year, averaging 67.7 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 69.7 PPG.

The Bruins averaged 71.9 points per game last season at home, which was 4.5 more points than they averaged in away games (67.4).

UCLA ceded 58.8 points per game last year in home games, which was 6.6 fewer points than it allowed on the road (65.4).

UConn Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Huskies outscored opponents by 17.1 points per game last season (scoring 75.9 points per game to rank 27th in college basketball while allowing 58.8 per contest to rank 46th in college basketball) and had a +632 scoring differential overall.

In conference play, UConn put up fewer points (73.5 per game) than it did overall (75.9) in 2022-23.

The Huskies scored more points at home (78.5 per game) than away (72.8) last season.

UConn gave up fewer points at home (58.3 per game) than on the road (58.4) last season.

