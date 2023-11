There are seven games featuring an ASUN team on Saturday in college basketball play.

ASUN Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Chicago State Cougars vs. Austin Peay Governors 12:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 - Central Arkansas Sugar Bears vs. Nevada Wolf Pack 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 - North Florida Ospreys vs. South Carolina Upstate Spartans 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 - Florida Atlantic Owls at Kennesaw State Owls 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Jacksonville Dolphins at Florida A&M Rattlers 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 - Stetson Hatters vs. Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 - Florida Gulf Coast Eagles vs. Iowa Hawkeyes 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 -

