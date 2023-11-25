The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-2) will be trying to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Delaware State Hornets (1-5) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Joan Perry Brock Center. It airs at 5:30 PM ET.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Bethune-Cookman vs. Delaware State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Delaware State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Bethune-Cookman vs. Delaware State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bethune-Cookman vs. Delaware State Betting Trends

Bethune-Cookman has covered once in three chances against the spread this season.

Wildcats games have hit the over twice this season.

Delaware State has compiled a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this year, two of the Hornets games have hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.