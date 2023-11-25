Bethune-Cookman vs. Delaware State November 25 Tickets & Start Time
The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (1-1) will face the Delaware State Hornets (0-2) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023.
Bethune-Cookman vs. Delaware State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
Bethune-Cookman Top Players (2022-23)
- Marcus Garrett: 13.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kevin Davis: 11.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Zion Harmon: 13.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Damani McEntire: 2.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Joe French: 9.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
Delaware State Top Players (2022-23)
- Martez Robinson: 11.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jevin Muniz: 7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brandon Stone: 11.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Corey Perkins: 5.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Khyrie Staten: 9.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
Bethune-Cookman vs. Delaware State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Bethune-Cookman Rank
|Bethune-Cookman AVG
|Delaware State AVG
|Delaware State Rank
|274th
|67.9
|Points Scored
|64.6
|336th
|311th
|75.0
|Points Allowed
|75.5
|321st
|303rd
|29.3
|Rebounds
|31.3
|210th
|211th
|8.2
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|96th
|237th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|5.7
|329th
|313th
|11.3
|Assists
|12.4
|230th
|212th
|12.1
|Turnovers
|15.0
|350th
