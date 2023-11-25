The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-2) are slightly favored (by 1.5 points) to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Delaware State Hornets (1-5) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET. The matchup's over/under is 141.5.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Delaware State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Where: Farmville, Virginia

Farmville, Virginia Venue: Joan Perry Brock Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bethune-Cookman -1.5 141.5

Bethune-Cookman Betting Records & Stats

In two games this season, Bethune-Cookman and its opponents have combined to put up more than 141.5 points.

Bethune-Cookman's outings this year have an average point total of 153.2, 11.7 more points than this game's over/under.

The Wildcats are 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

Bethune-Cookman won the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

The Wildcats have played as a favorite of -110 or more once this season and won that game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Bethune-Cookman has a 52.4% chance to win.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Delaware State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bethune-Cookman 2 66.7% 84.2 150.2 69.0 147.5 142.8 Delaware State 3 60% 66.0 150.2 78.5 147.5 140.1

Additional Bethune-Cookman Insights & Trends

The 84.2 points per game the Wildcats average are 5.7 more points than the Hornets give up (78.5).

Bethune-Cookman vs. Delaware State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bethune-Cookman 1-2-0 1-0 2-1-0 Delaware State 3-2-0 3-2 2-3-0

Bethune-Cookman vs. Delaware State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Bethune-Cookman Delaware State 8-5 Home Record 4-8 3-13 Away Record 2-14 7-3-0 Home ATS Record 6-3-0 7-7-0 Away ATS Record 8-7-0 74.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.5 62.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.8 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-6-0 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

