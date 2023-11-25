Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Brevard County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 3:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Brevard County, Florida, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Brevard County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Viera High School at East River High School
- Game Time: 1:45 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
