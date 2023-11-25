The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-5) will attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when hosting the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (4-1) at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Alico Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.

FGCU vs. UNC Wilmington Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida

TV: ESPN+

FGCU Stats Insights

The Eagles are shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points lower than the 48.4% the Seahawks allow to opponents.

The Eagles are the 241st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Seahawks sit at 241st.

The 71.5 points per game the Eagles average are the same as the Seahawks give up.

FGCU is 1-1 when scoring more than 75.8 points.

FGCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

FGCU averaged 77.8 points per game at home last year, compared to 66.1 points per game on the road, a difference of 11.7 points per contest.

The Eagles gave up 70.5 points per game last year at home, which was 0.5 fewer points than they allowed in road games (71).

In terms of three-pointers, FGCU fared better when playing at home last season, averaging 10.5 threes per game with a 38.6% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 threes per game and a 33.2% three-point percentage on the road.

FGCU Upcoming Schedule