The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-5) are just 2.5-point underdogs as they attempt to end a three-game home losing streak when they square off against the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (4-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Alico Arena. The matchup airs at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is set at 139.5.

FGCU vs. UNC Wilmington Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Favorite Spread Over/Under UNC Wilmington -2.5 139.5

Eagles Betting Records & Stats

FGCU has combined with its opponent to score more than 139.5 points only twice this season.

FGCU's average game total this season has been 147.7, 8.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

FGCU is 1-4-0 against the spread this year.

FGCU was defeated in both of the match ups it has played as underdogs this season.

The Eagles have been at least a +120 moneyline underdog two times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that FGCU has a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

FGCU vs. UNC Wilmington Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UNC Wilmington 3 100% 88.6 160.1 75.8 152 143.8 FGCU 2 40% 71.5 160.1 76.2 152 142.9

Additional FGCU Insights & Trends

The Eagles' 71.5 points per game are only 4.3 fewer points than the 75.8 the Seahawks give up.

FGCU vs. UNC Wilmington Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UNC Wilmington 1-2-0 1-2 3-0-0 FGCU 1-4-0 1-1 2-3-0

FGCU vs. UNC Wilmington Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UNC Wilmington FGCU 11-3 Home Record 8-5 8-6 Away Record 6-9 6-4-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 4-8-0 Away ATS Record 4-10-0 75.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.8 63.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.1 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-8-0

