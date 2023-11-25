Saturday's contest features the Jacksonville Dolphins (2-1) and the Florida A&M Rattlers (0-4) facing off at Al Lawson Center in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 68-65 victory for Jacksonville according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on November 25.

Last time out, the Rattlers lost 76-38 to Cal on Monday.

Florida A&M vs. Jacksonville Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Al Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Florida A&M vs. Jacksonville Score Prediction

Prediction: Jacksonville 68, Florida A&M 65

Florida A&M Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Rattlers put up 59.0 points per game (295th in college basketball) while giving up 71.0 per contest last season (317th in college basketball). They had a -348 scoring differential and were outscored by 12.0 points per game.

In conference action last year, Florida A&M tallied more points per game (59.9) than its season average (59.0).

The Rattlers averaged 62.6 points per game in home games last year. In away games, they averaged 56.5 points per contest.

Defensively Florida A&M played better at home last year, ceding 67.3 points per game, compared to 73.7 when playing on the road.

