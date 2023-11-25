Florida Atlantic vs. Rice: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
A matchup of AAC teams features the Rice Owls (5-6) squaring off against the Florida Atlantic Owls (4-7) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Rice Stadium. The Rice Owls are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4 points. The over/under is 48.5 in the outing.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Rice vs. Florida Atlantic matchup in this article.
Florida Atlantic vs. Rice Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Rice Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Florida Atlantic vs. Rice Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Rice Moneyline
|Florida Atlantic Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Rice (-4)
|48.5
|-200
|+165
|FanDuel
|Rice (-4.5)
|48.5
|-192
|+158
Florida Atlantic vs. Rice Betting Trends
- Florida Atlantic has put together a 3-6-1 record against the spread this year.
- The Florida Atlantic Owls have been an underdog by 4 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
- Rice is 7-3-0 ATS this season.
- The Rice Owls have covered the spread once when favored by 4 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
Florida Atlantic 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the AAC
|+1600
|Bet $100 to win $1600
