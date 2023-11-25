A matchup of AAC teams features the Rice Owls (5-6) squaring off against the Florida Atlantic Owls (4-7) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Rice Stadium. The Rice Owls are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4 points. The over/under is 48.5 in the outing.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Rice vs. Florida Atlantic matchup in this article.

Florida Atlantic vs. Rice Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Rice Stadium

Florida Atlantic vs. Rice Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Rice Moneyline Florida Atlantic Moneyline BetMGM Rice (-4) 48.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Rice (-4.5) 48.5 -192 +158 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 13 Odds

Florida Atlantic vs. Rice Betting Trends

Florida Atlantic has put together a 3-6-1 record against the spread this year.

The Florida Atlantic Owls have been an underdog by 4 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Rice is 7-3-0 ATS this season.

The Rice Owls have covered the spread once when favored by 4 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Florida Atlantic 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the AAC +1600 Bet $100 to win $1600

