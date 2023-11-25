The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (6-5) will face off against a fellow CUSA opponent, the Florida International Panthers (4-7) in a matchup on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Riccardo Silva Stadium. The Panthers are notable underdogs in this one, with the spread posted at 10 points. The over/under is 54.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Western Kentucky vs. Florida International matchup.

Florida International vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida International vs. Western Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Western Kentucky Moneyline Florida International Moneyline BetMGM Western Kentucky (-10) 54.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Western Kentucky (-9.5) 54.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 13 Odds

Florida International vs. Western Kentucky Betting Trends

Florida International has compiled a 4-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Panthers have been an underdog by 10 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in three of those games.

Western Kentucky has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

The Hilltoppers have won their only game this season when playing as at least 10-point favorites.

