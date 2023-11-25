Heat vs. Nets November 25 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Saturday, November 25, 2023, the Brooklyn Nets (4-5) take the court against the Miami Heat (4-4) at 6:00 PM ET on YES and BSSUN.
Heat vs. Nets Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: YES, BSSUN
Heat Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Tyler Herro gets the Heat 22 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- On a per-game basis, Jimmy Butler gives the Heat 16.5 points, 9 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Kyle Lowry is putting up 5.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest. He is draining 42.9% of his shots from the floor and 44.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per contest.
- The Heat are getting 11 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Kevin Love this year.
- Duncan Robinson gets the Heat 10.7 points, 2 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest while averaging 0.3 steals and 0 blocked shots.
Nets Players to Watch
- Cameron Thomas puts up 33 points, 2 assists and 4 boards per contest.
- Ben Simmons posts 8.3 points, 8.3 assists and 10 boards per game.
- Mikal Bridges puts up 20.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Dorian Finney-Smith averages 13.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- Royce O'Neale posts 8 points, 6.3 boards and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 39.1% from the field and 35.3% from downtown with 2 made treys per contest.
Heat vs. Nets Stat Comparison
|Nets
|Heat
|114.4
|Points Avg.
|107.5
|115.4
|Points Allowed Avg.
|110.1
|46.9%
|Field Goal %
|45.5%
|38.7%
|Three Point %
|38.1%
