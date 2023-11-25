On Saturday, November 25, 2023, the Brooklyn Nets (4-5) take the court against the Miami Heat (4-4) at 6:00 PM ET on YES and BSSUN.

Heat vs. Nets Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: YES, BSSUN

Heat Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Tyler Herro gets the Heat 22 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Jimmy Butler gives the Heat 16.5 points, 9 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Kyle Lowry is putting up 5.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest. He is draining 42.9% of his shots from the floor and 44.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per contest.

The Heat are getting 11 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Kevin Love this year.

Duncan Robinson gets the Heat 10.7 points, 2 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest while averaging 0.3 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Nets Players to Watch

Cameron Thomas puts up 33 points, 2 assists and 4 boards per contest.

Ben Simmons posts 8.3 points, 8.3 assists and 10 boards per game.

Mikal Bridges puts up 20.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Dorian Finney-Smith averages 13.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Royce O'Neale posts 8 points, 6.3 boards and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 39.1% from the field and 35.3% from downtown with 2 made treys per contest.

Heat vs. Nets Stat Comparison

Nets Heat 114.4 Points Avg. 107.5 115.4 Points Allowed Avg. 110.1 46.9% Field Goal % 45.5% 38.7% Three Point % 38.1%

