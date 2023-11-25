The Brooklyn Nets (6-8) are 3.5-point favorites as they try to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Miami Heat (10-6) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Barclays Center. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET on YES and BSSUN. The point total for the matchup is set at 218.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Heat vs. Nets Odds & Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and BSSUN

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nets -3.5 218.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 218.5 points in seven of 16 games this season.

Miami's games this season have had an average of 218.2 points, 0.3 fewer points than this game's total.

So far this season, Miami has compiled an 8-8-0 record against the spread.

The Heat have won in two of the six contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

This season, Miami has won one of its five games when it is the underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami has a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Heat vs Nets Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Heat vs. Nets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 218.5 % of Games Over 218.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nets 10 71.4% 115.4 226 116.2 223.8 226.4 Heat 7 43.8% 110.6 226 107.6 223.8 218.2

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

Miami is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its past 10 contests.

Four of the Heat's last 10 contests have hit the over.

Miami has been better against the spread away (7-4-0) than at home (1-4-0) this season.

The Heat score 5.6 fewer points per game (110.6) than the Nets give up (116.2).

Miami has put together a 5-1 ATS record and a 6-0 overall record in games it scores more than 116.2 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Heat vs. Nets Betting Splits

Heat and Nets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Heat 8-8 3-2 7-9 Nets 10-4 1-0 8-6

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Heat vs. Nets Point Insights

Heat Nets 110.6 Points Scored (PG) 115.4 23 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 5-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 8-2 6-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 4-6 107.6 Points Allowed (PG) 116.2 5 NBA Rank (PAPG) 21 7-7 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 5-0 10-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 5-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.