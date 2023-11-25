Heat vs. Nets Injury Report Today - November 25
See the injury report for the Miami Heat (10-6), which currently has four players listed on it, as the Heat prepare for their matchup against the Brooklyn Nets (6-8) at Barclays Center on Saturday, November 25 at 6:00 PM ET.
The Heat's last outing on Friday ended in a 100-98 loss to the Knicks. Jimmy Butler scored a team-high 23 points for the Heat in the loss.
Miami Heat Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Dru Smith
|SG
|Out For Season
|Knee
|4.3
|1.6
|1.6
|Duncan Robinson
|SF
|Out
|Thumb
|14.5
|2.7
|2.7
|Tyler Herro
|SG
|Out
|Ankle
|22.9
|5.0
|4.6
|R.J. Hampton
|PG
|Out
|Knee
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today
Nets Injuries: Dennis Smith Jr.: Out (Back), Ben Simmons: Out (Hip), Cameron Thomas: Out (Ankle)
Heat vs. Nets Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: YES and BSSUN
Heat vs. Nets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Nets
|-3.5
|218.5
