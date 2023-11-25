The Brooklyn Nets host the Miami Heat at Barclays Center on Saturday (tip at 6:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Mikal Bridges and others in this contest.

Heat vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and BSSUN

YES and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Heat vs Nets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -149) 5.5 (Over: +104) 1.5 (Over: +138)

The 20.7 points Jimmy Butler has scored per game this season is 2.8 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Saturday (23.5).

He has collected five rebounds per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Saturday's game (4.5).

Butler has averaged four assists per game this year, 1.5 less than his prop bet on Saturday (5.5).

Butler has knocked down 1.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: -156) 2.5 (Over: +132)

The 22.1 points Bridges has scored per game this season is 1.4 fewer than his prop total set for Saturday (23.5).

He has averaged 0.6 more rebounds per game (6.1) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (5.5).

Bridges has averaged 3.8 assists per game, 0.3 more than Saturday's assist over/under (3.5).

Bridges' 1.9 made three-pointers per game is 0.6 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

Spencer Dinwiddie Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -149) 5.5 (Over: +104) 1.5 (Over: +138)

Spencer Dinwiddie's 13.3-point scoring average is 2.2 less than Saturday's prop total.

His per-game rebounding average of 3.7 is 0.2 higher than his prop bet on Saturday (3.5).

Dinwiddie's assists average -- 5.8 -- is 1.7 lower than Saturday's prop bet.

He 2.3 made three-pointers average is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Saturday.

