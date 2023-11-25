Saturday's contest at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse has the Jacksonville Dolphins (3-2) matching up with the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (4-2) at 4:00 PM (on November 25). Our computer prediction projects a 78-75 win for Jacksonville, who is a small favorite based on our model.

There is no line set for the game.

Jacksonville vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse

Jacksonville vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Score Prediction

Prediction: Jacksonville 78, Fairleigh Dickinson 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Jacksonville vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

Computer Predicted Spread: Jacksonville (-3.1)

Jacksonville (-3.1) Computer Predicted Total: 153.8

Both Jacksonville and Fairleigh Dickinson are 2-2-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. Both the Dolphins and the Knights are 3-1-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season.

Jacksonville Performance Insights

The Dolphins are outscoring opponents by 3.8 points per game with a +19 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.8 points per game (158th in college basketball) and allow 73.0 per outing (225th in college basketball).

Jacksonville ranks 61st in college basketball at 37.4 rebounds per game. That's 6.8 more than the 30.6 its opponents average.

Jacksonville connects on 2.4 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 4.8 (339th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.2.

The Dolphins average 89.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (265th in college basketball), and allow 84.9 points per 100 possessions (109th in college basketball).

Jacksonville and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Dolphins commit 15.4 per game (344th in college basketball) and force 15.0 (53rd in college basketball action).

