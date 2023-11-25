The Kansas Jayhawks (7-4), with college football's 15th-ranked running game, square off versus the Cincinnati Bearcats (3-8) and their seventh-ranked rushing attack on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The Jayhawks are 6-point favorites. The over/under is 58.5 in the outing.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Kansas vs. Cincinnati matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Kansas vs. Cincinnati Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Cincinnati, Ohio
  • Venue: Nippert Stadium

Kansas vs. Cincinnati Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas Moneyline Cincinnati Moneyline
BetMGM Kansas (-6) 58.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Kansas (-6.5) 57.5 -235 +190 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 13 Odds

Kansas vs. Cincinnati Betting Trends

  • Kansas has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
  • The Jayhawks have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 6-point favorites.
  • Cincinnati has put together a 3-7-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Bearcats have been an underdog by 6 points or more this year twice, and failed to cover both times.

Kansas & Cincinnati 2023 Futures Odds

Cincinnati
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the Big 12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

