Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Lake County, Florida today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lake County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lake Minneola High School at University High School - Orlando

Game Time: 12:15 PM ET on November 25

12:15 PM ET on November 25 Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Leesburg High School at Cypress Creek High School