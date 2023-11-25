Two of the nation's top rushing defenses clash when the No. 9 Louisville Cardinals (10-1) carry college football's 12th-ranked run D into a contest with the Kentucky Wildcats (6-5), who have the No. 22 unit, on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The Cardinals are 7-point favorites. The over/under for the outing is 50.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Louisville vs. Kentucky matchup.

Louisville vs. Kentucky Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Channel: ABC

Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

Louisville vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Week 13 Odds

Louisville vs. Kentucky Betting Trends

Louisville has covered six times in 11 matchups with a spread this season.

The Cardinals have been favored by 7 points or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in three of those games.

Kentucky has compiled a 5-6-0 record against the spread this year.

The Wildcats have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point underdogs.

Louisville & Kentucky 2023 Futures Odds

Louisville To Win the National Champ. +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000 Kentucky To Win the SEC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

