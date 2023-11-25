North Carolina Central, Howard, Week 13 MEAC Football Power Rankings
Seeking an up-to-date view of the MEAC and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
MEAC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. North Carolina Central
- Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 8-1
- Overall Rank: 50th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 108th
- Last Game: W 55-14 vs Delaware State
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find North Carolina Central jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: Richmond
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Howard
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 5-3
- Overall Rank: 67th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 96th
- Last Game: W 14-7 vs Morgan State
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Howard jerseys, shirts, and much more.
3. Morgan State
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 4-5
- Overall Rank: 73rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 66th
- Last Game: L 14-7 vs Howard
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Morgan State jerseys, shirts, and much more.
4. South Carolina State
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 4-4
- Overall Rank: 91st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 110th
- Last Game: W 44-17 vs Norfolk State
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find South Carolina State jerseys, shirts, and much more.
5. Norfolk State
- Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 3-6
- Overall Rank: 95th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 100th
- Last Game: L 44-17 vs South Carolina State
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Norfolk State jerseys, shirts, and much more.
6. Delaware State
- Current Record: 1-10 | Projected Record: 0-7
- Overall Rank: 127th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 91st
- Last Game: L 55-14 vs North Carolina Central
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Delaware State jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.