Saturday's contest between the North Florida Ospreys (1-5) and South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-5) squaring off at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 74-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of North Florida, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on November 25.

The Ospreys fell in their most recent game 85-75 against Georgia Southern on Friday.

North Florida vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia

North Florida vs. South Carolina Upstate Score Prediction

Prediction: North Florida 74, South Carolina Upstate 62

Other ASUN Predictions

North Florida Schedule Analysis

The Ospreys have zero victories versus D1 teams this season.

The Ospreys have tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (two).

North Florida has one loss against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 26th-most in the country.

The Spartans have tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation based on the RPI (two).

North Florida has tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (one).

North Florida Leaders

Jayla Adams: 10.3 PTS, 5.3 AST, 39.7 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25)

10.3 PTS, 5.3 AST, 39.7 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25) Lyric Swann: 11.2 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37)

11.2 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37) Kaila Rougier: 11.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.3 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32)

11.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.3 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32) Selma Eklund: 7.7 PTS, 53.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

7.7 PTS, 53.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Sarah Taub: 7.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

North Florida Performance Insights

The Ospreys outscore opponents by 1.2 points per game (posting 73.5 points per game, 96th in college basketball, and allowing 72.3 per contest, 300th in college basketball) and have a +7 scoring differential.

