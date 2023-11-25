The Texas Longhorns (6-0) hope to build on a six-game home winning streak when hosting the South Florida Bulls (5-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

South Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

How to Watch Other AAC Games

South Florida vs. Texas Scoring Comparison

  • The Bulls' 61.9 points per game are 15.1 more points than the 46.8 the Longhorns allow.
  • When it scores more than 46.8 points, South Florida is 5-1.
  • Texas is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 61.9 points.
  • The 91 points per game the Longhorns average are 34.4 more points than the Bulls allow (56.6).
  • When Texas scores more than 56.6 points, it is 6-0.
  • South Florida has a 5-2 record when allowing fewer than 91 points.
  • The Longhorns are making 50.1% of their shots from the field, 15.9% higher than the Bulls concede to opponents (34.2%).

South Florida Leaders

  • Carla Brito: 10.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 43.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)
  • Emma Johansson: 7.7 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 42.6 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15)
  • Vittoria Blasigh: 14.9 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (24-for-52)
  • Evelien Lutje Schipholt: 4.9 PTS, 28 FG%
  • Daniela Gonzalez: 5.3 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Florida Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 North Florida W 56-55 Yuengling Center
11/23/2023 High Point W 61-32 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/24/2023 Arizona State L 66-49 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/25/2023 Texas - Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/30/2023 Charleston Southern - Yuengling Center
12/10/2023 Gardner-Webb - Yuengling Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.