According to our computer model, the UCF Knights will beat the Houston Cougars when the two teams come together at FBC Mortgage Stadium on Saturday, November 25, which kicks off at 12:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

UCF vs. Houston Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Houston (+14) Under (61.5) UCF 34, Houston 24

UCF Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Knights' implied win probability is 85.7%.

The Knights' record against the spread is 5-6-0.

UCF is a perfect 2-0 ATS when playing as at least 14-point favorites.

The Knights have played 11 games this season and six of them have gone over the total.

The over/under in this game is 61.5 points, 2.4 higher than the average total in UCF games this season.

Houston Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Cougars based on the moneyline is 19.0%.

The Cougars are 4-6-0 ATS this year.

When they have played as at least 14-point underdogs this season, the Cougars are 1-1 against the spread.

Four of the Cougars' 10 games with a set total have hit the over (40%).

Houston games this year have averaged an over/under of 56.7 points, 4.8 less than the point total in this matchup.

Knights vs. Cougars 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UCF 33 26.5 42.4 20 25.2 32 Houston 24.6 31.9 25.3 27.7 23.5 39.3

