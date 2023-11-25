Saturday's contest between the UCF Knights (5-0) and Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-2) at Roberto Clemente Coliseum has a projected final score of 74-51 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored UCF, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 5:30 PM ET on November 25.

In their most recent game on Friday, the Knights earned a 61-48 victory over St. John's (NY).

UCF vs. Sacred Heart Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico

UCF vs. Sacred Heart Score Prediction

Prediction: UCF 74, Sacred Heart 51

UCF Schedule Analysis

UCF has tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (one).

The Knights have tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (two).

UCF 2023-24 Best Wins

60-53 at home over Auburn (No. 78) on November 20

63-54 over Jackson State (No. 86) on November 23

61-48 over St. John's (NY) (No. 140) on November 24

101-63 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 198) on November 6

UCF Leaders

Kaitlin Peterson: 19.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.9 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29)

19.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.9 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29) Achol Akot: 8.2 PTS, 9.2 REB, 48.6 FG%

8.2 PTS, 9.2 REB, 48.6 FG% Laila Jewett: 11.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 53.7 FG%, 70.0 3PT% (7-for-10)

11.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 53.7 FG%, 70.0 3PT% (7-for-10) Mya Burns: 13.2 PTS, 42.3 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

13.2 PTS, 42.3 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Jayla Kelly: 5.8 PTS, 57.9 FG%

UCF Performance Insights

The Knights outscore opponents by 18.0 points per game (scoring 76.2 points per game to rank 74th in college basketball while allowing 58.2 per outing to rank 87th in college basketball) and have a +90 scoring differential overall.

