The UCF Knights (5-6) and the Houston Cougars (4-7) square off on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at FBC Mortgage Stadium in a battle of Big 12 opponents.

On offense, UCF ranks 31st in the FBS with 33 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 66th in points allowed (404.9 points allowed per contest). Houston's defense has been bottom-25 in total defense this season, surrendering 419.2 total yards per game, which ranks 20th-worst. On offense, it ranks 80th with 369.4 total yards per contest.

UCF vs. Houston Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Orlando, Florida Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

UCF vs. Houston Key Statistics

UCF Houston 493.8 (10th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 369.4 (85th) 404.9 (93rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 419.2 (108th) 234.1 (4th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 121 (106th) 259.7 (42nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 248.4 (52nd) 16 (71st) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (48th) 14 (83rd) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (95th)

UCF Stats Leaders

John Rhys Plumlee has thrown for 1,821 yards (165.5 ypg) to lead UCF, completing 61% of his passes and recording 12 touchdown passes compared to eight interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 415 rushing yards on 76 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

RJ Harvey has carried the ball 190 times for a team-high 1,160 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 14 times. He's also tacked on 17 catches for 231 yards (21 per game) and two touchdowns via the pass.

Johnny Richardson has racked up 542 yards on 81 attempts, scoring one time.

Javon Baker's 908 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 68 times and has registered 41 receptions and six touchdowns.

Kobe Hudson has hauled in 33 receptions totaling 755 yards, finding the end zone seven times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Xavier Townsend's 26 receptions have turned into 274 yards and two touchdowns.

Houston Stats Leaders

Donovan Smith has thrown for 2,639 yards on 243-of-376 passing with 21 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 405 yards and six rushing touchdowns.

Parker Jenkins is his team's leading rusher with 94 carries for 456 yards, or 41.5 per game. He's found the end zone three times on the ground, as well.

Sam Brown has racked up 815 receiving yards on 61 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Joseph Manjack IV has put together a 503-yard season so far with six touchdowns. He's caught 42 passes on 56 targets.

Matthew Golden has racked up 404 reciving yards (36.7 ypg) and six touchdowns this season.

