Week 13 SoCon Scores & Results
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 11:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to see how the two games featuring SoCon teams played out in Week 13 of the college football slate?. Read on for the top performers and results from all of those games.
Jump to Matchup:
Chattanooga vs. Austin Peay | Gardner-Webb vs. Mercer
Week 13 SoCon Results
Chattanooga 24 Austin Peay 21
Chattanooga Leaders
- Passing: Luke Schomburg (21-for-36, 259 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Reggie Davis (17 ATT, 97 YDS)
- Receiving: Jayin Whatley (7 TAR, 5 REC, 97 YDS, 1 TD)
Austin Peay Leaders
- Passing: Mike Diliello (12-for-22, 107 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Jevon Jackson (23 ATT, 184 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Kenny Odom (7 TAR, 7 REC, 51 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Austin Peay
|Chattanooga
|300
|Total Yards
|422
|107
|Passing Yards
|259
|193
|Rushing Yards
|163
|1
|Turnovers
|1
Mercer 17 Gardner-Webb 7
Mercer Leaders
- Passing: Carter Peevy (16-for-26, 122 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Al Wooten II (17 ATT, 63 YDS)
- Receiving: Ty James (10 TAR, 7 REC, 100 YDS)
Gardner-Webb Leaders
- Passing: Jaylen King (21-for-38, 231 YDS, 1 TD, 3 INTs)
- Rushing: Jayden Brown (5 ATT, 20 YDS)
- Receiving: AJ Johnson (7 TAR, 5 REC, 62 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Mercer
|Gardner-Webb
|289
|Total Yards
|280
|122
|Passing Yards
|231
|167
|Rushing Yards
|49
|0
|Turnovers
|4
