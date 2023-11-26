How to Watch Bethune-Cookman vs. Longwood on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Longwood Lancers (5-1) will be looking to continue a four-game home winning run when squaring off against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Joan Perry Brock Center. It airs at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Bethune-Cookman vs. Longwood Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bethune-Cookman Stats Insights
- The Wildcats have shot at a 43.7% clip from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 40.2% shooting opponents of the Lancers have averaged.
- Bethune-Cookman is 3-1 when it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Lancers sit at seventh.
- The Wildcats' 80.8 points per game are 14.6 more points than the 66.2 the Lancers allow.
- When it scores more than 66.2 points, Bethune-Cookman is 3-0.
Bethune-Cookman Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Bethune-Cookman put up 74.5 points per game last season, 12.1 more than it averaged on the road (62.4).
- The Wildcats gave up 69.7 points per game at home last season, and 79.6 away.
- Beyond the arc, Bethune-Cookman made fewer treys on the road (6.1 per game) than at home (7.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (34.2%) than at home (37.9%) too.
Bethune-Cookman Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Charleston Southern
|W 79-73
|Moore Gymnasium
|11/24/2023
|Lamar
|L 83-65
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|11/25/2023
|Delaware State
|L 72-64
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|11/26/2023
|@ Longwood
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|12/1/2023
|Incarnate Word
|-
|Moore Gymnasium
|12/9/2023
|@ South Carolina State
|-
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
