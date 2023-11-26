The Longwood Lancers (5-1) will be attempting to build on a four-game home winning streak when taking on the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Joan Perry Brock Center. It airs at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Longwood vs. Bethune-Cookman matchup in this article.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Longwood Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia

Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Bethune-Cookman vs. Longwood Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bethune-Cookman vs. Longwood Betting Trends

Bethune-Cookman has covered once in four games with a spread this season.

The Wildcats have not covered the spread when an underdog by 15.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Longwood has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

All of the Lancers games have hit the over this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.