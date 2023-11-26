Sunday's contest between the Longwood Lancers (5-1) and Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-3) at Joan Perry Brock Center has a projected final score of 82-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Longwood, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 3:30 PM ET on November 26.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Bethune-Cookman vs. Longwood Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Farmville, Virginia

Farmville, Virginia Venue: Joan Perry Brock Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bethune-Cookman vs. Longwood Score Prediction

Prediction: Longwood 82, Bethune-Cookman 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Bethune-Cookman vs. Longwood

Computer Predicted Spread: Longwood (-16.9)

Longwood (-16.9) Computer Predicted Total: 146.3

Longwood's record against the spread so far this season is 3-2-0, and Bethune-Cookman's is 1-3-0. The Lancers are 5-0-0 and the Wildcats are 2-2-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Bethune-Cookman Performance Insights

The Wildcats put up 80.8 points per game (86th in college basketball) while allowing 69.5 per outing (154th in college basketball). They have a +68 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 11.3 points per game.

Bethune-Cookman pulls down 35.8 rebounds per game (94th in college basketball) while allowing 32.5 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.3 boards per game.

Bethune-Cookman hits 8.2 three-pointers per game (110th in college basketball) at a 31.6% rate (222nd in college basketball), compared to the 7.3 its opponents make, shooting 35.5% from deep.

Bethune-Cookman has committed 8.4 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 13.3 (263rd in college basketball) while forcing 21.7 (first in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.