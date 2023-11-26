The Longwood Lancers (1-1) will meet the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (1-1) at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Longwood Game Information

Bethune-Cookman Top Players (2022-23)

  • Marcus Garrett: 13.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
  • Kevin Davis: 11.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Zion Harmon: 13.7 PTS, 2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Damani McEntire: 2.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Joe French: 9.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK

Longwood Top Players (2022-23)

  • Isaiah Wilkins: 13.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Walyn Napper: 9.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
  • DeShaun Wade: 9.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Zac Watson: 7.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Michael Christmas: 7.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Bethune-Cookman vs. Longwood Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Longwood Rank Longwood AVG Bethune-Cookman AVG Bethune-Cookman Rank
139th 73.2 Points Scored 67.9 274th
64th 66.2 Points Allowed 75 311th
147th 32.2 Rebounds 29.3 303rd
76th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 8.2 211th
166th 7.5 3pt Made 6.8 237th
230th 12.4 Assists 11.3 313th
122nd 11.3 Turnovers 12.1 212th

