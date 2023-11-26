The Virginia Tech Hokies (5-1) will welcome in the No. 19 Florida Atlantic Owls (4-1) after victories in five straight home games. It starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Florida Atlantic vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: ESPN
Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

  • The Owls make 48% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than the Hokies have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
  • Florida Atlantic has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.5% from the field.
  • The Owls are the 190th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hokies rank 272nd.
  • The Owls score 82.8 points per game, 17.6 more points than the 65.2 the Hokies give up.
  • Florida Atlantic has a 4-0 record when putting up more than 65.2 points.

Virginia Tech Stats Insights

  • The Hokies' 47.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (43.7%).
  • This season, Virginia Tech has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.7% from the field.
  • The Owls are the rebounding team in the nation, the Hokies rank 296th.
  • The Hokies average 10.3 more points per game (81.3) than the Owls allow their opponents to score (71).
  • Virginia Tech has a 5-1 record when allowing fewer than 82.8 points.

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Florida Atlantic averaged 82.1 points per game in home games last season. In away games, it averaged 75.9 points per contest.
  • The Owls surrendered 64.2 points per game last season at home, which was 3.3 fewer points than they allowed in away games (67.5).
  • In terms of total threes made, Florida Atlantic performed better in home games last year, making 10.4 per game, compared to 9.9 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it posted a 37.7% three-point percentage at home and a 38% mark away from home.

Virginia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Virginia Tech put up more points at home (77.2 per game) than away (71.3) last season.
  • At home, the Hokies allowed 65.9 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (75.5).
  • Virginia Tech knocked down more 3-pointers at home (9.5 per game) than away (7.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.3%) than away (32%).

Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 Bryant L 61-52 FAU Arena
11/23/2023 Butler W 91-86 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/24/2023 Texas A&M W 96-89 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/26/2023 Virginia Tech - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/30/2023 Liberty - FAU Arena
12/2/2023 Charleston (SC) - FAU Arena

Virginia Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Wofford W 98-76 Cassell Coliseum
11/23/2023 Boise State W 82-75 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/24/2023 Iowa State W 71-62 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/26/2023 Florida Atlantic - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/29/2023 @ Auburn - Neville Arena
12/3/2023 Louisville - Cassell Coliseum

