How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs. Virginia Tech on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Virginia Tech Hokies (5-1) will welcome in the No. 19 Florida Atlantic Owls (4-1) after victories in five home games in a row. It tips at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023.
Florida Atlantic vs. Virginia Tech Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN
Florida Atlantic Stats Insights
- The Owls make 48% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than the Hokies have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
- In games Florida Atlantic shoots higher than 42.5% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
- The Owls are the 190th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hokies rank 272nd.
- The Owls score 17.6 more points per game (82.8) than the Hokies give up (65.2).
- Florida Atlantic has a 4-0 record when putting up more than 65.2 points.
Virginia Tech Stats Insights
- The Hokies have shot at a 47.6% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points greater than the 43.7% shooting opponents of the Owls have averaged.
- Virginia Tech has put together a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.7% from the field.
- The Hokies are the 272nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Owls sit at 151st.
- The Hokies score an average of 81.3 points per game, 10.3 more points than the 71 the Owls allow.
- Virginia Tech is 5-1 when allowing fewer than 82.8 points.
Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Florida Atlantic averaged 82.1 points per game when playing at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 75.9 points per contest.
- Defensively the Owls played better in home games last year, allowing 64.2 points per game, compared to 67.5 in road games.
- Florida Atlantic made 10.4 threes per game, which was 0.5 more than it averaged in road games (9.9). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 37.7% in home games and 38% away from home.
Virginia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Virginia Tech averaged 77.2 points per game at home last season, and 71.3 away.
- At home, the Hokies gave up 65.9 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than they allowed away (75.5).
- Beyond the arc, Virginia Tech drained fewer trifectas away (7.1 per game) than at home (9.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (32%) than at home (39.3%) too.
Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Bryant
|L 61-52
|FAU Arena
|11/23/2023
|Butler
|W 91-86
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/24/2023
|Texas A&M
|W 96-89
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/26/2023
|Virginia Tech
|-
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/30/2023
|Liberty
|-
|FAU Arena
|12/2/2023
|Charleston (SC)
|-
|FAU Arena
Virginia Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Wofford
|W 98-76
|Cassell Coliseum
|11/23/2023
|Boise State
|W 82-75
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/24/2023
|Iowa State
|W 71-62
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/26/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|-
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/29/2023
|@ Auburn
|-
|Neville Arena
|12/3/2023
|Louisville
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
