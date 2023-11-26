The Virginia Tech Hokies (5-1) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when hosting the No. 19 Florida Atlantic Owls (4-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. This matchup is at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Florida Atlantic vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

The Owls make 48% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than the Hokies have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).

Florida Atlantic has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.5% from the field.

The Owls are the 190th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hokies sit at 272nd.

The Owls record 82.8 points per game, 17.6 more points than the 65.2 the Hokies allow.

Florida Atlantic has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 65.2 points.

Virginia Tech Stats Insights

The Hokies' 47.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (43.7%).

This season, Virginia Tech has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.7% from the field.

The Hokies are the 272nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Owls sit at 151st.

The Hokies score an average of 81.3 points per game, 10.3 more points than the 71 the Owls allow to opponents.

Virginia Tech is 5-1 when giving up fewer than 82.8 points.

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Florida Atlantic performed better at home last year, scoring 82.1 points per game, compared to 75.9 per game when playing on the road.

The Owls allowed 64.2 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 67.5 away from home.

In terms of total three-pointers made, Florida Atlantic performed better in home games last year, averaging 10.4 per game, compared to 9.9 on the road. Meanwhile, it produced a 37.7% three-point percentage in home games and a 38% mark on the road.

Virginia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Virginia Tech scored 5.9 more points per game at home (77.2) than away (71.3).

The Hokies allowed 65.9 points per game at home last season, and 75.5 on the road.

Virginia Tech knocked down more 3-pointers at home (9.5 per game) than away (7.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.3%) than away (32%).

Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/18/2023 Bryant L 61-52 FAU Arena 11/23/2023 Butler W 91-86 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 11/24/2023 Texas A&M W 96-89 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 11/26/2023 Virginia Tech - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 11/30/2023 Liberty - FAU Arena 12/2/2023 Charleston (SC) - FAU Arena

Virginia Tech Upcoming Schedule