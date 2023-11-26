Florida Atlantic vs. Virginia Tech: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 26
The Virginia Tech Hokies (5-1) hope to continue a four-game winning stretch when hosting the Florida Atlantic Owls (4-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. The matchup airs on ESPN.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida Atlantic vs. Virginia Tech matchup.
Florida Atlantic vs. Virginia Tech Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Florida Atlantic vs. Virginia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida Atlantic Moneyline
|Virginia Tech Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Florida Atlantic (-3.5)
|151.5
|-160
|+135
|FanDuel
|Florida Atlantic (-3.5)
|149.5
|-152
|+126
Florida Atlantic vs. Virginia Tech Betting Trends
- Florida Atlantic has compiled a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
- So far this season, three out of the Owls' five games have gone over the point total.
- Virginia Tech is 4-2-0 ATS this year.
- Hokies games have hit the over four out of six times this season.
Florida Atlantic Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +5000
- Florida Atlantic is 25th-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+5000), much higher than its computer rankings (44th).
- Based on its moneyline odds, Florida Atlantic has a 2% chance of winning the national championship.
