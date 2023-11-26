Florida Atlantic vs. Virginia Tech November 26 Tickets & Start Time
The Virginia Tech Hokies (5-1) will meet the Florida Atlantic Owls (4-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Florida Atlantic vs. Virginia Tech Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Florida Atlantic Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Florida Atlantic Players to Watch
- Sean Pedulla: 16.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Lynn Kidd: 17.0 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Hunter Cattoor: 15.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tyler Nickel: 10.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Michael Collins Jr.: 3.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Virginia Tech Players to Watch
- Pedulla: 16.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kidd: 17.0 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Cattoor: 15.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nickel: 10.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Collins: 3.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Florida Atlantic vs. Virginia Tech Stat Comparison
|Virginia Tech Rank
|Virginia Tech AVG
|Florida Atlantic AVG
|Florida Atlantic Rank
|76th
|81.3
|Points Scored
|82.8
|57th
|80th
|65.2
|Points Allowed
|71.0
|179th
|274th
|31.0
|Rebounds
|33.2
|189th
|296th
|7.3
|Off. Rebounds
|9.6
|153rd
|79th
|8.7
|3pt Made
|9.8
|35th
|30th
|17.7
|Assists
|15.2
|88th
|31st
|9.2
|Turnovers
|9.4
|40th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.