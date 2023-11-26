The Virginia Tech Hokies (5-1) are 3.5-point underdogs as they look to continue a five-game home win streak when they take on the No. 19 Florida Atlantic Owls (4-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. The matchup airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under for the matchup is set at 151.5.

Florida Atlantic vs. Virginia Tech Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

Favorite Spread Over/Under Florida Atlantic -3.5 151.5

Florida Atlantic Betting Records & Stats

Florida Atlantic's five games this season have gone over this contest's total of 151.5 points three times.

Florida Atlantic has an average point total of 153.8 in its outings this year, 2.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Owls are 3-2-0 ATS this season.

Florida Atlantic has won both games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Owls have played as a favorite of -160 or more twice this season and won both games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Florida Atlantic.

Florida Atlantic vs. Virginia Tech Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida Atlantic 3 60% 82.8 164.1 71 136.2 146.7 Virginia Tech 4 66.7% 81.3 164.1 65.2 136.2 140.3

Additional Florida Atlantic Insights & Trends

The Owls score 17.6 more points per game (82.8) than the Hokies give up (65.2).

When Florida Atlantic scores more than 65.2 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

Florida Atlantic vs. Virginia Tech Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida Atlantic 3-2-0 2-2 3-2-0 Virginia Tech 4-2-0 1-0 4-2-0

Florida Atlantic vs. Virginia Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Florida Atlantic Virginia Tech 17-0 Home Record 13-4 11-3 Away Record 2-9 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 9-7-0 9-5-0 Away ATS Record 3-6-0 82.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.2 75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.3 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-8-0 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-2-0

