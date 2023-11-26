How to Watch Florida International vs. Kennesaw State on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Florida International Panthers (1-6) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Kennesaw State Owls (4-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Florida International vs. Kennesaw State Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Florida International Stats Insights
- The Panthers are shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points higher than the 37.8% the Owls allow to opponents.
- Florida International has a 1-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 37.8% from the field.
- The Panthers are the 357th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Owls sit at ninth.
- The Panthers score only 4.8 fewer points per game (70.0) than the Owls allow (74.8).
- Florida International is 1-1 when scoring more than 74.8 points.
Florida International Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Florida International scored 78.1 points per game last year at home, which was 12.1 more points than it averaged in road games (66.0).
- At home, the Panthers allowed 1.5 fewer points per game (74.3) than away from home (75.8).
- When it comes to three-pointers, Florida International fared better in home games last season, averaging 7.2 three-pointers per game with a 33.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 30.7% three-point percentage on the road.
Florida International Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Akron
|L 77-71
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/20/2023
|Marshall
|L 80-69
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/21/2023
|Loyola Marymount
|L 61-60
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/26/2023
|Kennesaw State
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|11/29/2023
|FGCU
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/2/2023
|LIU
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
