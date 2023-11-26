The Florida International Panthers (1-6) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Kennesaw State Owls (4-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Florida International vs. Kennesaw State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Florida International Stats Insights

The Panthers are shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points higher than the 37.8% the Owls allow to opponents.

Florida International has a 1-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 37.8% from the field.

The Panthers are the 357th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Owls sit at ninth.

The Panthers score only 4.8 fewer points per game (70.0) than the Owls allow (74.8).

Florida International is 1-1 when scoring more than 74.8 points.

Florida International Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Florida International scored 78.1 points per game last year at home, which was 12.1 more points than it averaged in road games (66.0).

At home, the Panthers allowed 1.5 fewer points per game (74.3) than away from home (75.8).

When it comes to three-pointers, Florida International fared better in home games last season, averaging 7.2 three-pointers per game with a 33.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 30.7% three-point percentage on the road.

Florida International Upcoming Schedule