Sunday's game at Ocean Bank Convocation Center has the Florida International Panthers (1-6) squaring off against the Kennesaw State Owls (4-2) at 6:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 84-74 victory, as our model heavily favors Florida International.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Florida International vs. Kennesaw State Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Ocean Bank Convocation Center

Florida International vs. Kennesaw State Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida International 84, Kennesaw State 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida International vs. Kennesaw State

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida International (-10.0)

Florida International (-10.0) Computer Predicted Total: 158.2

Florida International is 3-3-0 against the spread, while Kennesaw State's ATS record this season is 2-2-0. The Panthers have a 4-2-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Owls have a record of 4-0-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Florida International Performance Insights

The Panthers have a -55 scoring differential, falling short by 7.9 points per game. They're putting up 70 points per game to rank 261st in college basketball and are allowing 77.9 per outing to rank 307th in college basketball.

Florida International grabs 25.7 rebounds per game (357th in college basketball) while allowing 33.1 per contest to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 7.4 boards per game.

Florida International makes 7.6 three-pointers per game (161st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.3. It shoots 29.6% from deep while its opponents hit 34.9% from long range.

The Panthers average 84.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (315th in college basketball), and allow 93.6 points per 100 possessions (269th in college basketball).

Florida International has committed 16.4 turnovers per game (358th in college basketball play), 3.2 fewer than the 19.6 it forces on average (second in college basketball).

