Florida International vs. Kennesaw State November 26 Tickets & Start Time
The Kennesaw State Owls (1-1) face the Florida International Panthers (0-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
Florida International vs. Kennesaw State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Florida International Top Players (2022-23)
- Arturo Dean: 11.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Denver Jones: 20.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Mohamed Sanogo: 6.8 PTS, 4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Dashon Gittens: 6.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Nick Guadarrama: 7.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
Kennesaw State Top Players (2022-23)
- Terrell Burden: 13.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chris Youngblood: 14.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Demond Robinson: 11 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Brandon Stroud: 9.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Spencer Rodgers: 6.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
Florida International vs. Kennesaw State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Florida International Rank
|Florida International AVG
|Kennesaw State AVG
|Kennesaw State Rank
|141st
|73.1
|Points Scored
|75
|95th
|314th
|75.1
|Points Allowed
|69
|141st
|335th
|28.3
|Rebounds
|31.5
|192nd
|292nd
|7.1
|Off. Rebounds
|7.6
|266th
|237th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|8.2
|85th
|237th
|12.3
|Assists
|14.3
|88th
|340th
|14.3
|Turnovers
|12
|200th
