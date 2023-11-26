The Florida International Panthers (1-6) are favored (-3.5) to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Kennesaw State Owls (4-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 162.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Florida International vs. Kennesaw State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Ocean Bank Convocation Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Florida International -3.5 162.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida International Betting Records & Stats

Just one of Florida International's six outings has gone over 162.5 points.

Florida International has had an average of 147.9 points in its games this season, 14.6 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Panthers' ATS record is 3-3-0 this season.

Florida International has split the two games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Panthers have played as a favorite of -165 or more twice this season and split those games.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Florida International.

Florida International vs. Kennesaw State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 162.5 % of Games Over 162.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida International 1 16.7% 70 156.7 77.9 152.7 150.3 Kennesaw State 2 50% 86.7 156.7 74.8 152.7 152.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Florida International Insights & Trends

The Panthers record 70 points per game, only 4.8 fewer points than the 74.8 the Owls give up.

Florida International is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when scoring more than 74.8 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Florida International vs. Kennesaw State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida International 3-3-0 0-2 4-2-0 Kennesaw State 2-2-0 1-1 4-0-0

Florida International vs. Kennesaw State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Florida International Kennesaw State 11-7 Home Record 15-1 3-10 Away Record 10-6 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-4-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 11-4-0 78.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.4 66 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.2 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-2-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.