The Miami Hurricanes (4-0) will attempt to build on a four-game win run when they host the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-1) at 1:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The Buccaneers have also taken four games in a row.

Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
  • Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
  • TV: ACC Network X

Miami (FL) vs. East Tennessee State Scoring Comparison

  • The Buccaneers' 58.6 points per game are 9.1 more points than the 49.5 the Hurricanes give up to opponents.
  • East Tennessee State is 3-1 when it scores more than 49.5 points.
  • Miami (FL)'s record is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 58.6 points.
  • The Hurricanes record 71.8 points per game, 21.2 more points than the 50.6 the Buccaneers allow.
  • Miami (FL) is 4-0 when scoring more than 50.6 points.
  • East Tennessee State has a 4-0 record when allowing fewer than 71.8 points.
  • The Hurricanes are making 47.5% of their shots from the field, 12.9% higher than the Buccaneers allow to opponents (34.6%).
  • The Buccaneers make 39.5% of their shots from the field, 2% higher than the Hurricanes' defensive field-goal percentage.

Miami (FL) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/12/2023 Fordham W 78-39 Watsco Center
11/17/2023 Southern W 61-57 Watsco Center
11/24/2023 Colgate W 67-49 Watsco Center
11/26/2023 East Tennessee State - Watsco Center
11/29/2023 @ Mississippi State - Humphrey Coliseum
12/3/2023 NJIT - Watsco Center

