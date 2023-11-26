How to Watch the Miami (FL) vs. East Tennessee State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 7:55 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Miami Hurricanes (4-0) will attempt to build on a four-game win run when they host the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-1) at 1:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The Buccaneers have also taken four games in a row.
Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
- TV: ACC Network X
Miami (FL) vs. East Tennessee State Scoring Comparison
- The Buccaneers' 58.6 points per game are 9.1 more points than the 49.5 the Hurricanes give up to opponents.
- East Tennessee State is 3-1 when it scores more than 49.5 points.
- Miami (FL)'s record is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 58.6 points.
- The Hurricanes record 71.8 points per game, 21.2 more points than the 50.6 the Buccaneers allow.
- Miami (FL) is 4-0 when scoring more than 50.6 points.
- East Tennessee State has a 4-0 record when allowing fewer than 71.8 points.
- The Hurricanes are making 47.5% of their shots from the field, 12.9% higher than the Buccaneers allow to opponents (34.6%).
- The Buccaneers make 39.5% of their shots from the field, 2% higher than the Hurricanes' defensive field-goal percentage.
Miami (FL) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|Fordham
|W 78-39
|Watsco Center
|11/17/2023
|Southern
|W 61-57
|Watsco Center
|11/24/2023
|Colgate
|W 67-49
|Watsco Center
|11/26/2023
|East Tennessee State
|-
|Watsco Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|NJIT
|-
|Watsco Center
