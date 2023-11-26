The Miami Hurricanes (4-0) will attempt to build on a four-game win run when they host the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-1) at 1:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The Buccaneers have also taken four games in a row.

Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida TV: ACC Network X

Miami (FL) vs. East Tennessee State Scoring Comparison

The Buccaneers' 58.6 points per game are 9.1 more points than the 49.5 the Hurricanes give up to opponents.

East Tennessee State is 3-1 when it scores more than 49.5 points.

Miami (FL)'s record is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 58.6 points.

The Hurricanes record 71.8 points per game, 21.2 more points than the 50.6 the Buccaneers allow.

Miami (FL) is 4-0 when scoring more than 50.6 points.

East Tennessee State has a 4-0 record when allowing fewer than 71.8 points.

The Hurricanes are making 47.5% of their shots from the field, 12.9% higher than the Buccaneers allow to opponents (34.6%).

The Buccaneers make 39.5% of their shots from the field, 2% higher than the Hurricanes' defensive field-goal percentage.

Miami (FL) Schedule