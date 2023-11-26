How to Watch Stetson vs. UCF on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UCF Knights (4-1) will be looking to build on a four-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Stetson Hatters (3-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Stetson vs. UCF Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stetson Stats Insights
- The Hatters are shooting 46.9% from the field, 7.1% higher than the 39.8% the Knights' opponents have shot this season.
- Stetson has compiled a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 39.8% from the field.
- The Knights are the rebounding team in the nation, the Hatters rank 60th.
- The Hatters put up just 4.6 more points per game (73.6) than the Knights allow their opponents to score (69.0).
- Stetson is 3-0 when it scores more than 69.0 points.
Stetson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Stetson scored 83.9 points per game last season, 12.0 more than it averaged on the road (71.9).
- At home, the Hatters gave up 69.8 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 76.8.
- Beyond the arc, Stetson drained fewer treys away (9.8 per game) than at home (10.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (38.0%) than at home (39.8%) too.
Stetson Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|@ Houston
|L 79-48
|Fertitta Center
|11/20/2023
|Milwaukee
|W 85-67
|Ocean Center
|11/21/2023
|Central Michigan
|W 71-61
|Ocean Center
|11/26/2023
|@ UCF
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
|11/29/2023
|Coastal Georgia
|-
|Edmunds Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Chicago State
|-
|Jones Convocation Center
