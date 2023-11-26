The UCF Knights (4-1) hope to extend a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Stetson Hatters (3-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UCF vs. Stetson matchup in this article.

UCF vs. Stetson Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UCF vs. Stetson Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

UCF vs. Stetson Betting Trends

UCF has covered twice in four games with a spread this season.

In the Knights' four games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Stetson has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.

Hatters games have gone over the point total just once this season.

