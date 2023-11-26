Sunday's game between the UCF Knights (4-1) and the Stetson Hatters (3-2) at Addition Financial Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 75-65 and heavily favors UCF to come out on top. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on November 26.

There is no line set for the matchup.

UCF vs. Stetson Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Addition Financial Arena

UCF vs. Stetson Score Prediction

Prediction: UCF 75, Stetson 65

Spread & Total Prediction for UCF vs. Stetson

Computer Predicted Spread: UCF (-10.2)

UCF (-10.2) Computer Predicted Total: 140.2

UCF has gone 2-2-0 against the spread, while Stetson's ATS record this season is 3-1-0. A total of three out of the Knights' games this season have hit the over, and one of the Hatters' games have gone over.

UCF Performance Insights

The Knights outscore opponents by 8.2 points per game (scoring 77.2 points per game to rank 153rd in college basketball while giving up 69.0 per contest to rank 148th in college basketball) and have a +41 scoring differential overall.

UCF wins the rebound battle by an average of 5.2 boards. It is grabbing 35.6 rebounds per game (108th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.4 per outing.

UCF knocks down 6.6 three-pointers per game (245th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.6. It shoots 30.3% from deep while its opponents hit 33.0% from long range.

The Knights rank 196th in college basketball with 93.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 92nd in college basketball defensively with 83.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

UCF has come up on top in the turnover battle by 4.0 turnovers per game, committing 12.6 (214th in college basketball play) while forcing 16.6 (19th in college basketball).

