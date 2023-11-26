The UCF Knights (1-1) face the Stetson Hatters (1-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

UCF vs. Stetson Game Information

UCF Top Players (2022-23)

  • Taylor Hendricks: 15.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • CJ Kelly: 13.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Ithiel Horton: 12.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Darius Johnson: 10.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Brandon Suggs: 6.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Stetson Top Players (2022-23)

  • Stephan D. Swenson: 10.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jalen Blackmon: 15.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Josh Smith: 9.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Wheza Panzo: 8.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Luke Brown: 10.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

UCF vs. Stetson Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UCF Rank UCF AVG Stetson AVG Stetson Rank
182nd 71.5 Points Scored 76.8 58th
48th 65.5 Points Allowed 73.8 284th
201st 31.4 Rebounds 31.2 220th
60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd
49th 8.7 3pt Made 10.0 9th
117th 13.8 Assists 13.8 117th
224th 12.3 Turnovers 10.1 25th

