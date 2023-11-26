The UCF Knights (4-1) host the Stetson Hatters (3-2) after winning four straight home games. The Knights are heavy favorites by 11.5 points in the contest, which begins at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The over/under for the matchup is 136.5.

UCF vs. Stetson Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Addition Financial Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under UCF -11.5 136.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UCF Betting Records & Stats

In three games this season, UCF and its opponents have gone over 136.5 combined points.

UCF's outings this year have an average point total of 146.2, 9.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Knights are 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

This season, UCF has been listed as the favorite in three games and won them all.

The Knights have not been a bigger favorite this season than the -750 moneyline set for this game.

UCF has a 88.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

UCF vs. Stetson Over/Under Stats

Games Over 136.5 % of Games Over 136.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UCF 3 75% 77.2 150.8 69 135.4 141.5 Stetson 1 25% 73.6 150.8 66.4 135.4 144.5

Additional UCF Insights & Trends

The Knights record 77.2 points per game, 10.8 more points than the 66.4 the Hatters give up.

UCF is 2-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when scoring more than 66.4 points.

UCF vs. Stetson Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UCF 2-2-0 0-0 3-1-0 Stetson 3-1-0 1-0 1-3-0

UCF vs. Stetson Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UCF Stetson 11-6 Home Record 9-3 5-7 Away Record 7-9 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 77.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.9 65.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.9 11-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-4-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.